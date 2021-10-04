KCM Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 766 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FAST. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 52.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Fastenal during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $1,936,269.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas J. Lundquist sold 32,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $1,850,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 449,012 shares in the company, valued at $25,189,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 2,265 shares of company stock worth $123,014 and have sold 142,089 shares worth $7,910,739. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FAST shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.71.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $51.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 4.16. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $42.57 and a 52-week high of $56.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.28.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.17%.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

