KCM Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 5.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 74.9% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 668.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 79,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 69,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $829,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OTIS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $88.44 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.44 target price (up from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.10.

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $82.50 on Monday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $58.77 and a 12-month high of $92.84. The company has a market cap of $35.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.42.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.30% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

In other news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $194,116.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $140,216.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

