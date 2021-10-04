KCM Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 9.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,892,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,725,738,000 after buying an additional 3,425,850 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter valued at $67,319,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6,005.8% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,501,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,486,000 after buying an additional 1,476,773 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,110,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,189,000 after buying an additional 829,564 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,505,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,825,000 after acquiring an additional 717,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Argus lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.11.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.30 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.25 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $45.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.89. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $28.74 and a one year high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.31. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 398.80% and a negative net margin of 36.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($4.43) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 385.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

