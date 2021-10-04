KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 369 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter worth $317,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 354,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,463,000 after purchasing an additional 30,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 167.6% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 20,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IR opened at $50.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.94. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.37 and a 12 month high of $55.62. The firm has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.67 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.91%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on IR. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised Ingersoll Rand from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Vertical Research raised Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.06.

In other news, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 54,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $2,907,078.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,740.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,427 shares in the company, valued at $5,963,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 129,975 shares of company stock worth $6,847,128. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

