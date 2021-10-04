KCM Investment Advisors LLC Takes $256,000 Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,312,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 12,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 243.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 5,590 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $86,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.35, for a total transaction of $169,834.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,597 shares of company stock worth $576,700 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOC. Seaport Global Securities upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.64.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $360.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $360.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $357.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $57.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $282.88 and a 52-week high of $379.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 39.32%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

