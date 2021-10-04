KCM Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 8.6% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. raised its stake in DocuSign by 3.6% during the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 3.4% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1.9% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total transaction of $3,831,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 51,544 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.22, for a total transaction of $15,783,803.68. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 193,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,140,574.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,931 shares of company stock worth $24,951,426. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on DocuSign from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on DocuSign from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.20.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $257.77 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.14. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.49 and a 52 week high of $314.76. The stock has a market cap of $50.71 billion, a PE ratio of -299.73 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $511.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

