KCM Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 34.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,363 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 143.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 73,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,204,000 after purchasing an additional 43,435 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 39,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the period.

XBI opened at $126.17 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.65. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $109.82 and a 1 year high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

