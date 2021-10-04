Kepos Capital LP Invests $436,000 in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,459 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 28.1% during the second quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,410,842 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $205,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,996 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Continental Resources by 21.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,972,057 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $128,626,000 after purchasing an additional 870,128 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Continental Resources by 14.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,990,086 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $75,667,000 after purchasing an additional 244,081 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,478,923 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,260,000 after acquiring an additional 37,396 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,109,806 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $28,711,000 after acquiring an additional 13,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.14% of the company’s stock.

CLR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Continental Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.26 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Continental Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

CLR stock opened at $47.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.91. Continental Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $11.09 and a one year high of $47.80. The stock has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 3.37.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36. Continental Resources had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.71) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 603.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is presently -51.28%.

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

