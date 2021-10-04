Kepos Capital LP Invests $74,000 in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,619,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,414,335,000 after buying an additional 3,153,315 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,979,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,287,000 after buying an additional 1,045,573 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,557,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $556,006,000 after buying an additional 1,033,365 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $74,221,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,864,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,619,000 after buying an additional 974,586 shares during the period. 66.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on D shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.90.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $72.29 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.53. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.85 and a 12-month high of $86.95. The company has a market capitalization of $58.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.19%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

