Kepos Capital LP Purchases 1,759 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Kepos Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 93.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in Evergy were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Evergy by 1,070.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,658,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260,869 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Evergy by 256.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,450,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482,801 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 73.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,816,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,229,000 after buying an additional 2,454,681 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the first quarter worth $127,216,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 633.6% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,226,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,553,000 after buying an additional 1,923,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Evergy news, Director C John Wilder purchased 19,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.76 per share, with a total value of $1,241,267.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews purchased 7,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.67 per share, for a total transaction of $501,401.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 55,343 shares of company stock valued at $3,506,208. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EVRG. Bank of America cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Evergy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

EVRG opened at $61.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.19 and a fifty-two week high of $69.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.44 and its 200 day moving average is $63.65.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Evergy had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.03%.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

