Kepos Capital LP Purchases Shares of 2,160 American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bbva USA acquired a new position in American States Water during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in American States Water in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American States Water by 40.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of American States Water by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American States Water in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American States Water from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on American States Water in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

NYSE:AWR opened at $85.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23 and a beta of 0.04. American States Water has a twelve month low of $70.07 and a twelve month high of $94.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.09.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $128.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.00 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 18.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. American States Water’s payout ratio is presently 62.66%.

In related news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total value of $53,232.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Diana M. Bonta sold 518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $48,500.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,155,377. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

