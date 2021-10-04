Kepos Capital LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSICU)

Kepos Capital LP lowered its stake in Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSICU) by 86.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700,000 shares during the quarter. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in Kadem Sustainable Impact were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact during the first quarter worth about $17,092,000. Moab Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kadem Sustainable Impact in the 1st quarter valued at $13,762,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in Kadem Sustainable Impact in the 1st quarter valued at $9,386,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kadem Sustainable Impact in the 1st quarter valued at $7,751,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Kadem Sustainable Impact in the 1st quarter valued at $7,275,000.

Get Kadem Sustainable Impact alerts:

Kadem Sustainable Impact stock opened at $9.88 on Monday. Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $10.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.95.

Kadem Sustainable Impact Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the business of energy storage, electric vehicles, electric vehicles infrastructure, or mobility technologies.

Recommended Story: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSICU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSICU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kadem Sustainable Impact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadem Sustainable Impact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.