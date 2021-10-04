Kepos Capital LP Trims Stock Holdings in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:DCRNU)

Kepos Capital LP lessened its position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:DCRNU) by 88.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239,300 shares during the quarter. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DCRNU. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Polygon Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II stock opened at $10.29 on Monday. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $11.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.23.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

