Keybank National Association OH Cuts Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 31.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,298 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 7,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $25,293.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,770,852.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TTWO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $243.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down from $225.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.74.

Shares of TTWO opened at $158.54 on Monday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $144.58 and a one year high of $214.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $158.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.02.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $711.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.64 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

