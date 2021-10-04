Keybank National Association OH Cuts Stock Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,032 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPW. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 30,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 11,191 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,224,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,906,000 after buying an additional 230,887 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 165,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,528,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

NYSE MPW opened at $20.24 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.13 and a 1-year high of $22.82.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 36.89% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.34%.

MPW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

See Also: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.