KeyCorp Boosts Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Price Target to $63.00

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.13.

NYSE:WLL opened at $59.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -105.78. Whiting Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $60.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.46.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $351.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.87 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Whiting Petroleum will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,329,641 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $290,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,718 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 224.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,708,082 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $147,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,833 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $96,525,000 after acquiring an additional 898,721 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $65,492,000. Finally, Sourcerock Group LLC grew its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 1,098,022 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $38,925,000 after acquiring an additional 16,294 shares in the last quarter. 94.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

