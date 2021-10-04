Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $10.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “KINGFISHER is Europe’s leading home improvement retail group and the third largest in the world, with leading market positions in the UK, France, Poland, Italy, Turkey, China. Kingfisher operates 780 stores in nine countries in Europe and Asia. Its main retail brands are B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt and Screwfix. Kingfisher also has a 21% interest in, and strategic alliance with Hornbach, Germany’s leading DIY warehouse retailer, with over 120 stores across Europe. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KGFHY. Societe Generale reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS KGFHY opened at $9.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.83. Kingfisher has a 1-year low of $6.80 and a 1-year high of $10.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.47.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.3311 per share. This represents a yield of 3.58%. This is a positive change from Kingfisher’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Kingfisher’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

Kingfisher Company Profile

Kingfisher plc engages in the provision of home improvement products and services through a netowrk of retail stores and other channels. It operates through the following geographical segments: the UK & Ireland; France; Poland; Other; and Central. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

