KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ) Short Interest Down 61.3% in September

KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a decrease of 61.3% from the August 31st total of 32,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of KINS Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of KINS Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,847,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of KINS Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,639,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KINS Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of KINS Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 61.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KINS Technology Group alerts:

KINS Technology Group stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.95. 12,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,184. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day moving average is $9.89. KINS Technology Group has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $10.49.

KINS Technology Group Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. KINS Technology Group Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for KINS Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KINS Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.