Kion Group (FRA:KGX) PT Set at €103.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

KGX has been the subject of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on shares of Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €104.00 ($122.35) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €109.00 ($128.24) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kion Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €91.64 ($107.81).

Shares of KGX opened at €78.98 ($92.92) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €87.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of €86.55. Kion Group has a 52-week low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 52-week high of €81.82 ($96.26).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

