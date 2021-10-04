Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (NASDAQ:KAII) Short Interest Update

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (NASDAQ:KAII) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 142.4% from the August 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,860,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,963,000. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,654,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,660,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two in the 2nd quarter valued at about $579,000.

NASDAQ KAII opened at $9.73 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.73. Kismet Acquisition Two has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $9.99.

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

