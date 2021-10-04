KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Insider Sells $28,320.00 in Stock

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) insider Christopher J. Baker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total value of $28,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of KLX Energy Services stock opened at $4.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 3.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.39. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $18.97.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KLXE. Zacks Investment Research lowered KLX Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. R. F. Lafferty lowered KLX Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on KLX Energy Services from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in KLX Energy Services during the second quarter valued at $240,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in KLX Energy Services by 35.9% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 78,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 20,747 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in KLX Energy Services during the second quarter valued at $169,000. Connacht Asset Management LP lifted its position in KLX Energy Services by 31.9% during the second quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 227,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 55,099 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in KLX Energy Services by 22.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 292,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after buying an additional 54,149 shares during the period. 26.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KLX Energy Services

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of completion, intervention and production services and products to onshore oil and gas producing regions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains and Northeast. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

