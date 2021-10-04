Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,068 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 5,140 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 4.2% of Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $45,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 178,824,616 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,161,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,459 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,231,394 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,271,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433,232 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,365,516 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,890,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,275 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,655,159 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,950,528,000 after acquiring an additional 868,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,706,332 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,652,745,000 after acquiring an additional 461,610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at $495,059,108. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $289.10 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $199.62 and a twelve month high of $305.84. The company has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.84.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.