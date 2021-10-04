Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft’s (KNRRY) Hold Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

KNRRY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale cut shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

KNRRY stock opened at $26.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.18 and its 200-day moving average is $30.16. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $26.48 and a 1 year high of $35.82.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.