KnoxFS (new) (KFX) Market Capitalization Tops $552,620.81

KnoxFS (new) (CURRENCY:KFX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Over the last seven days, KnoxFS (new) has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar. KnoxFS (new) has a total market cap of $552,620.81 and approximately $14,304.00 worth of KnoxFS (new) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KnoxFS (new) coin can now be bought for approximately $1.24 or 0.00002521 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00063801 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.29 or 0.00099883 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.82 or 0.00141472 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,990.70 or 0.99271512 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,359.08 or 0.06806616 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002633 BTC.

KnoxFS (new) Profile

KnoxFS (new)’s total supply is 444,165 coins. KnoxFS (new)’s official Twitter account is @fs_knox

Buying and Selling KnoxFS (new)

