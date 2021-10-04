Koç Holding AS (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) Short Interest Update

Koç Holding AS (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 40.2% from the August 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of Koç Holding AS stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.64. 456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,603. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.94. Koç Holding AS has a twelve month low of $8.22 and a twelve month high of $16.17.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KHOLY. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koç Holding AS in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koç Holding AS in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Koç Holding AS in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Koç Holding AS engages in the provision of industrial services. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Automotive, Consumer Durables, Finance, and Other. The Energy segment operates in refinery, fuel distribution, LPG distribution, power generation, natural gas and other industries. The Automotive segment operates in various industries such as passenger cars, commercial vehicles, farm tractors and defense.

