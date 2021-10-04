Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Receives $54.94 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.94.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KSS shares. Bank of America cut Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Friday, August 27th.

KSS opened at $48.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.63. Kohl’s has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $64.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.22. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently -82.64%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 158.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 411.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

