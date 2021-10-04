Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,195,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 88,535 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.92% of Korn Ferry worth $231,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KFY. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 14,393 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 195,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,189,000 after purchasing an additional 27,444 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 99,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,172,000 after purchasing an additional 9,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Shares of NYSE KFY opened at $74.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.71. Korn Ferry has a 52-week low of $28.44 and a 52-week high of $76.50.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.30. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $585.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Korn Ferry from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Korn Ferry currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

In other Korn Ferry news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $745,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 10,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total value of $730,687.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,181,357.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,252 shares of company stock worth $3,509,255. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.