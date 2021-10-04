Kraton (NYSE:KRA) Rating Increased to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Kraton (NYSE:KRA) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. UBS Group currently has $46.50 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $34.00.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on KRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kraton from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Loop Capital lowered Kraton from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of Kraton stock opened at $45.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Kraton has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $46.25.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $493.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.20 million. Kraton had a positive return on equity of 7.08% and a negative net margin of 20.81%. Analysts expect that Kraton will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRA. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kraton during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Kraton by 166.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Kraton during the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kraton by 7.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Kraton by 8.4% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,335 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Kraton Company Profile

Kraton Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products primarily derived from pine wood pulping co-products. It operates through the Polymer and Chemical segment. The Polymer segment includes styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers business.

