K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF) Short Interest Update

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 435,500 shares, a decline of 54.2% from the August 31st total of 951,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,355.0 days.

OTCMKTS KPLUF remained flat at $$15.70 during trading on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.21 and its 200-day moving average is $12.97. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $6.60 and a 12 month high of $15.70.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $800.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.98 million.

K+S AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of mining and processing of mineral raw materials. It offers mineral products for markets including agriculture, industry, consumers, communities, waste management, and transportation and logistics. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Kassel, Germany.

