Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 7th.

Shares of NYSE:LADR opened at $11.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 100.81 and a quick ratio of 100.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 95.59 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.48. Ladder Capital has a 1 year low of $6.77 and a 1 year high of $12.65.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 0.87%. Analysts expect that Ladder Capital will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 258.06%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ladder Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ladder Capital by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

