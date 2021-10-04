Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) Short Interest Update

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, an increase of 114.4% from the August 31st total of 18,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 262,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 18,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 6,703 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 71.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 5.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

LMRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James cut Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $13.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

NASDAQ LMRK opened at $16.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.53 million, a P/E ratio of 39.10 and a beta of 1.07. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a 1 year low of $8.91 and a 1 year high of $18.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $17.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 235.29%.

About Landmark Infrastructure Partners

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment deals with leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

