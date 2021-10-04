Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.62 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) will post earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Larimar Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.60) and the lowest is ($0.64). Larimar Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.64) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Larimar Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.78) to ($2.42). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.00) to ($2.50). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Larimar Therapeutics.

Get Larimar Therapeutics alerts:

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.04).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Larimar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 142,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 228,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

LRMR traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.51. The stock had a trading volume of 22 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,874. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.94. Larimar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $25.87.

Larimar Therapeutics Company Profile

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc Is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics mitochondrial disorders and Friedreich’s ataxia. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, PA.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Larimar Therapeutics (LRMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Larimar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Larimar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.