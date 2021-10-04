Lassonde Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSDAF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in September

Lassonde Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSDAF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

LSDAF stock remained flat at $$144.79 during trading on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.02. Lassonde Industries has a 12-month low of $106.88 and a 12-month high of $151.93.

Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Lassonde Industries from C$202.00 to C$195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets a range of ready-to-drink fruit juices and drinks, and frozen juice concentrates in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers pure juices, fruit drinks, cranberry sauces, fruit-based snacks, pasta sauces, bruschetta toppings, tapenades, and pestos.

