Lazard Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 13.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,034,572 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 328,461 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $114,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 233,651 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $14,954,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,996 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 98,961 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,334,000 after acquiring an additional 5,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $53.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $217.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.98.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.31 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.62 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.65.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

