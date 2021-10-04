Lazard Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 347,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Moody’s worth $125,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4.0% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its position in Moody’s by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 5,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.5% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $394.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.64.

In related news, SVP Melanie Hughes sold 1,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.07, for a total transaction of $589,411.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.31, for a total value of $169,998.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,916 shares in the company, valued at $20,504,793.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 5,819 shares of company stock worth $2,208,976. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $359.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $253.17 and a 52 week high of $388.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $377.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $350.68.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 111.33% and a net margin of 36.11%. As a group, research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

About Moody's

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

