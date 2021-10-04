Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $104.30 Million Stock Position in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,474,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 537,011 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.42% of Yandex worth $104,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Yandex during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Yandex by 6,530.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 663 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Yandex in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Yandex by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,224 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Yandex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 66.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yandex alerts:

Shares of YNDX opened at $78.57 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.01. The company has a market capitalization of $27.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.40, a P/E/G ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.30. Yandex has a fifty-two week low of $55.62 and a fifty-two week high of $82.62.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.35). Yandex had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Yandex will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on YNDX. UBS Group upgraded shares of Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $77.50 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Yandex in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Yandex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

About Yandex

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.