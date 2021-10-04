Lazard Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 38.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,031,038 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286,273 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $141,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZPN. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 123.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AZPN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Aspen Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Benchmark lowered Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aspen Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $124.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.01. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.15 and a 12 month high of $162.56.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.06. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 48.61% and a net margin of 45.08%. The company had revenue of $197.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.15 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aspen Technology news, VP F G. Hammond sold 3,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $462,387.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Hague sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.68, for a total value of $80,124.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,595,921. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

