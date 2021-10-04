Lazard Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,737,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 879,325 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group worth $88,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TME. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 281.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 113.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 434.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 27.81% of the company’s stock.

TME opened at $7.04 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.81 and a 200-day moving average of $14.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.01. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $32.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 8.68%. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $36.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. HSBC lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Macquarie lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.30 to $5.10 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.01.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

