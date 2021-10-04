Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 46,026 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 519,059 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 46,026 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $254,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,586,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,651,941,000 after buying an additional 1,025,000 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,590,435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $992,285,000 after purchasing an additional 505,137 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth about $127,559,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 268.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 407,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $199,544,000 after purchasing an additional 296,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth about $143,700,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

INTU stock opened at $541.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.63, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $550.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $479.07. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $312.05 and a fifty-two week high of $582.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 31.22%.

In other Intuit news, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total value of $8,199,718.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at $839,693.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total value of $214,467.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,736 shares of company stock worth $33,491,613. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intuit from $511.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Edward Jones started coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Intuit from $490.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.55.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

