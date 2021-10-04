Lazard Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 953,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,822 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.62% of McKesson worth $182,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of McKesson by 173.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,030,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,143,000 after buying an additional 653,442 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of McKesson by 6.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,636,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,343,000 after buying an additional 434,162 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 28.7% in the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,760,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,408,000 after acquiring an additional 393,016 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 74.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 734,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,318,000 after acquiring an additional 313,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 281.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 406,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,245,000 after acquiring an additional 299,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $200.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The firm has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.32 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $202.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.25.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $62.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.16 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 216.39%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.92%.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.84, for a total transaction of $299,033.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,447.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 22,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.75, for a total transaction of $4,499,818.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,356 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,971 shares of company stock valued at $7,726,342 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCK. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.13.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.