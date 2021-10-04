Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 2,326 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 300,540 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.64% of Teleflex worth $120,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TFX. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Teleflex during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Teleflex during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Teleflex during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Teleflex by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Teleflex by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 3,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.55, for a total value of $1,505,968.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,107,679.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total value of $3,381,987.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,081,635.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $383.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 51.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $384.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $400.26. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $312.33 and a fifty-two week high of $449.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.48. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $713.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.75%.

Several brokerages have commented on TFX. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teleflex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $455.80.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

