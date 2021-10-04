Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 78,963 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,041,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,963 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.61% of Catalent worth $112,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CTLT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 255.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 231.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 21,233 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. 97.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalent stock opened at $131.93 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.44. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.88 and a fifty-two week high of $142.64. The company has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a PE ratio of 42.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.43.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Catalent had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

CTLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.55.

In related news, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,500 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.86, for a total transaction of $494,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 360 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $40,698.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,439 shares of company stock worth $9,277,076. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

