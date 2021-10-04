Legal & General Group Plc Has $104.61 Million Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,409,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,750 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $104,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JLB & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1.6% during the second quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 88,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,572,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 8.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 76,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after buying an additional 6,011 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 21.1% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 94,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,540,000 after buying an additional 16,473 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 30.4% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 4,490 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HSIC. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.25.

HSIC opened at $78.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.75 and a fifty-two week high of $83.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.29 and its 200 day moving average is $75.53.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

