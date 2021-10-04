Legal & General Group Plc Raises Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 484,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,166 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $124,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLT. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 141.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 15,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 90,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,384,000 after purchasing an additional 39,913 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on FLT shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.00.

NYSE:FLT opened at $266.70 on Monday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $214.88 and a one year high of $295.36. The stock has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $260.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.27.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $667.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.45 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 29.53%. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

