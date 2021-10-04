Legal & General Group Plc Sells 41,147 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 814,891 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,147 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in PTC were worth $115,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PTC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of PTC by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 99,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PTC by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PTC by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 529,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new stake in PTC in the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in PTC by 3.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $120.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 59.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.74. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.36 and a twelve month high of $153.73.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $435.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.43 million. PTC had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 18.25%. Analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Schechter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total value of $664,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.14, for a total transaction of $1,997,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,793,595.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,750 shares of company stock worth $2,896,760 over the last 90 days. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on PTC in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.83.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

