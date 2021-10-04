Leoni (ETR:LEO) PT Set at €11.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on Leoni (ETR:LEO) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LEO. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.60 ($10.12) target price on Leoni in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on Leoni in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on Leoni in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Leoni currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of €9.45 ($11.12).

ETR:LEO opened at €14.21 ($16.72) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 581.62, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Leoni has a fifty-two week low of €4.30 ($5.06) and a fifty-two week high of €18.50 ($21.76). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €15.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is €13.69. The stock has a market cap of $464.23 million and a PE ratio of -3.82.

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

