Lido Advisors LLC Grows Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 158.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,049,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,588,251,000 after purchasing an additional 119,709 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,308,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $946,237,000 after acquiring an additional 142,647 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,162,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $573,003,000 after acquiring an additional 5,572 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,755,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,095,000 after acquiring an additional 70,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,250,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,599,000 after acquiring an additional 282,789 shares in the last quarter. 77.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $294.86 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $311.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.71. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.51 and a twelve month high of $327.20. The company has a market capitalization of $34.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 53.06% and a net margin of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $667,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 2,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.44, for a total value of $641,400.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,023,237.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,564 shares of company stock worth $6,494,604 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. HSBC raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.18.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

