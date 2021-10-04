Lido Advisors LLC Purchases 10,233 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 82.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,233 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VNO. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,010.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $43.49 on Monday. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $29.79 and a twelve month high of $50.91. The company has a quick ratio of 7.61, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.54 and a beta of 1.42.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $378.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.90 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. Vornado Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 83.79%.

VNO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.71.

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

