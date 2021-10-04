Lido Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 150.0% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $111.17 on Monday. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.39 and a fifty-two week high of $159.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.47.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.