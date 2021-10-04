Lido Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 38.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 60.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ED. Mizuho raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. KeyCorp lowered Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

Shares of ED stock opened at $71.60 on Monday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.56 and a 1-year high of $83.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.52.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.16%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

